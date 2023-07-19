Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,440. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

