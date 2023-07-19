Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $426.33. 75,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

