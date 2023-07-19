Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

