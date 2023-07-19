Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

HASI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 243,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

