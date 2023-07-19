Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 196,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

