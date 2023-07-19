Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Drops By 17.0%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 1,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.