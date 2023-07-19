Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 39.8%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,960,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 474,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.