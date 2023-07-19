Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Drops By 17.7%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 459,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ANIK opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.80. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

