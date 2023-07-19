Short Interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Expands By 11.3%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arrival Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 528,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Arrival has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrival by 51.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrival by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 240,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrival by 68.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

