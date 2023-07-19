Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declines By 17.4%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 232,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Stock Up 4.3 %

ATNI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 6,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,587. The company has a market cap of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.37. ATN International has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Articles

