Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Expands By 37.1%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Banco Macro Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 276,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.4504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.49%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 426,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

