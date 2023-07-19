Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 15.0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 447,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.19. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

