Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Expands By 43.6%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bit Brother Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 257,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Bit Brother

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Brother stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 736,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Bit Brother accounts for 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

