Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rises By 36.0%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Braze Stock Up 2.3 %

Braze stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 583,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,441. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 438,297 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,617. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

