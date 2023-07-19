Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases By 42.0%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Burford Capital Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 101,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
