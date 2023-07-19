Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases By 42.0%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 101,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

