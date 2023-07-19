Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expands By 12.5%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,044. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $498.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock worth $1,106,609. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 527.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 98.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

