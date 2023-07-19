Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Declines By 41.3%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,363.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $8.21 during trading on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.