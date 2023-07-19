Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Declines By 41.3%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,363.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $8.21 during trading on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

