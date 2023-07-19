Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Drops By 16.6%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cimpress Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.73. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

