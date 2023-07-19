Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Grows By 39.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.0 %

CHEOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459. Cochlear has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

