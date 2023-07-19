Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Declines By 20.0%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.74.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.