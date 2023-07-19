Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Declines By 20.0%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.74.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

