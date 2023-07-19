Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 14.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Confluent Price Performance
CFLT stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $38.51.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.