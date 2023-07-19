Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 14.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFLT stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

