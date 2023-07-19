Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Rises By 12.5%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CULL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

