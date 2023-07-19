Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Drops By 40.4%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daihen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.31. Daihen has a 52 week low of C$28.08 and a 52 week high of C$38.00.

Get Daihen alerts:

Daihen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

foley wines limited, an integrated wine company, produces, markets, and sells wines in new zealand. it offers wines under the martinborough vineyard, te kairanga, lighthouse gin, grove mill, vavasour, and mt difficulty brands. it also exports its products. the company was formerly known as foley family wines limited and changed its name to foley wines limited in december 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.