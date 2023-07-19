Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Decreases By 15.0%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $544.43. 142,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,019. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $272.52 and a one year high of $562.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.