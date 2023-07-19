Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Drops By 16.3%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

