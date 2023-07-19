Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Expands By 34.9%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 173,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $196,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.