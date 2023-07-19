Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Expands By 34.9%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 173,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $15.64.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.