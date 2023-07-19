Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Rises By 12.4%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
