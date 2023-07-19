Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 36.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of EGHSF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
