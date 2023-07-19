Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 36.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EGHSF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

