Short Interest in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW) Increases By 40.0%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EQRx Trading Down 11.5 %

EQRXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 15,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844. EQRx has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.