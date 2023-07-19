Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Decreases By 22.9%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Esprit Trading Up 6.1 %

ESPGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 2,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801. Esprit has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

