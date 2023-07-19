Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Decreases By 22.9%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Esprit Trading Up 6.1 %
ESPGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 2,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801. Esprit has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
Esprit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esprit
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.