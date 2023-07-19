Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 66.7%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fuji Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FELTY remained flat at $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Featured Stories

