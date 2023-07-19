Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 35.9%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

GLPEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 37,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Galp Energia, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:GLPEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 39.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

