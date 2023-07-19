Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 35.9%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.
GLPEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 37,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
