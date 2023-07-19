Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Increases By 41.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 31,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Gratomic
