Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Increases By 41.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 31,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

