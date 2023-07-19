Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Grows By 37.9%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:GVP remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 27,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GSE Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in GSE Systems by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

