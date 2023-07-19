Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Increases By 24.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,155,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 931,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDSF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,612. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

