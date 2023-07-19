Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rises By 35.5%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 15,934.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
