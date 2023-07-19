Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rises By 35.5%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Immuneering Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -1.03.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 15,934.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

