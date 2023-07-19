Short Interest in InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Grows By 39.8%

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,400 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 1,157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InnoCare Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

InnoCare Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS INCPF remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare Pharma Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops Orelabrutinib, an BTK inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia, r/r mantle cell lymphoma, r/r Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, r/r marginal zone lymphoma, r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)- MCD, r/r central nervous system lymphoma, combo w/MIL-62, systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

