Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Drops By 18.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 7,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,035. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.3293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

