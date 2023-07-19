Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Increases By 43.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
