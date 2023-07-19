Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Increases By 43.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

