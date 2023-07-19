Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expands By 38.0%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 762,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,432. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,614.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,614.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,857,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,403,190. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 356,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 306,384 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

