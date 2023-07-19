Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expands By 38.0%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 762,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,432. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,614.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,614.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,857,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,403,190. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 356,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 306,384 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.