Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Drops By 33.2%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 120,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $508.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.