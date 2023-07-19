Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Increases By 18.6%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 238,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Longeveron in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron Price Performance

LGVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 8,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,680. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Insider Transactions at Longeveron

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,765.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Clavijo sold 8,532 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,691.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.