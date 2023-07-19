Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Rises By 35.4%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,881,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 967,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,160. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

