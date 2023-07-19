Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Increases By 21.5%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYT opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.
