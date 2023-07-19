Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expands By 14.8%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MAN opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.