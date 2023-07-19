Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Decreases By 29.6%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

