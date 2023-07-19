Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Increases By 33.3%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $175,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MACA remained flat at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

