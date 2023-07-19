Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Expands By 33.0%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neoen in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Stock Performance

NOSPF remained flat at $38.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $45.50.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

See Also

