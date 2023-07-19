Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Decreases By 25.2%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 232,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.84. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NRx Pharmaceuticals
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.