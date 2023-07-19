Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Declines By 37.9%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,200 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 1,928,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 65,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,121. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.